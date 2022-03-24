Meru PNU party members wrangle over deal with Jubilee

Squabbles have erupted in the Party of National Unity (PNU) over a decision to support Jubilee Party candidates in Meru County.

PNU, which reached a cooperation agreement with Jubilee, is said to have resolved to back the ruling party’s candidates where they are found to be stronger than one of their own.

But the decision, said to have been sanctioned by party delegates and Agriculture CS Peter Munya, has not been received well by some party members in South Imenti.

Mr Muthuri Mwega, a politician and a businessman who is eyeing the South Imenti parliamentary seat after a failed attempt in 2017, trashed a move by his party members to endorse Mr Shadrack Mwiti.

Mr Mwega, who said he is the bona fide PNU branch chairman, described the endorsement of Mr Mwiti as inconsequential.

Mr Muthuri Mwega, a parliamentary aspirant for the South Imenti seat who led a section of PNU members in opposing a move by the party to back a Jubilee candidate in the constituency. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Chairman

"I was declared chairman of PNU in 2017. There are individuals who want to auction PNU to an individual. They have no mandate to make any decision on behalf of the party,” Mr Mwega said, maintaining that PNU will have a candidate in the South Imenti contest.

“Our party is not for sale. PNU members should only wait for directions from the bona fide office holders."

However, a group led by Meru County Assembly Minority Leader Ayub Bundi, who is also the PNU eastern region coordinator, dismissed Mr Mwega, saying he had never been a party official.

Ms Gacheri Muthuri, a PNU-nominated MCA, said the decision to back a Jubilee candidate in South Imenti was endorsed by party delegates.

"The bona fide PNU chairman in South Imenti is Mr Gatobu Kiremu. Mr Mwega did not attend the PNU delegates’ meeting in Nairobi," she said.

Joint candidates

According to Mr Bundi, PNU and Jubilee had agreed not to compete in Meru County in areas where it is possible to field a joint candidate.

"As PNU, we are supporting Jubilee candidates in South Imenti, Imenti Central and Buuri. We have agreed to do this because we have a pact to work together under Azimio la Umoja," Mr Bundi said.

He said the rival group was aware of the decision as Mr Mwega's attempt to pay nomination fees was rejected.

The split has also hit the Azimio camp in the county, with some North Imenti politicians accusing the Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) of attempting to zone MCA seats.