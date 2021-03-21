Meru official gets 10 years in prison for attempting to defile schoolboy

Tigania Law Courts

The Tigania Law Courts in Meru County.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • A medic said in his testimony that there were signs of attempted defilement and that the boy was given post-rape care.

A sports official from the Meru County government has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempting to defile a 15-year old schoolboy.

