Meru Muslim minority urge Uhuru to help end land disputes

Gambela in Tigania East, Meru County

Some of the residents of Gambela in Tigania East, Meru County during an interview with journalists on February 1, 2022. They have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to help resolve land disputes and expedite issuance of title deeds to enable them develop their property.

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

Residents of Gambela in Tigania East, Meru County, want President Uhuru Kenyatta to help resolve land disputes in the region and expedite the processing of title deeds so they can develop their property.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.