Meru Muslim minority urge Uhuru to help end land disputes

Residents of Gambela in Tigania East, Meru County, want President Uhuru Kenyatta to help resolve land disputes in the region and expedite the processing of title deeds so they can develop their property.

The residents, a majority of them Muslims, cited biased surveys and adjudication of land by the county government.

Led by Mohammed Shanu, they claimed some local administrators colluded with rogue officials at the lands office to defraud them of their property.

Addressing the media in Gambela, they said they have lived in the area near the Meru-Isiolo border for over four decades but have no land ownership documents, saying many newcomers were getting the papers with ease.

“It is sad that new people coming to the area are getting the land documents but our title deeds have not been processed despite having lived here for over 40 years,” Mr Shanu said.

The Gambela area, adjacent to Ngaremara ward in Isiolo, was previously in that county but a boundary review placed it in Meru.

This, the residents argued, is partly why they are neglected by Meru leaders and their grievances ignored.

Unresolved land disputes and lack of title deeds, they said, prevented them from developing their land and farming, impoverishing them.

“We can no longer farm because some people will come and feed their animals on our crops. We appeal to our President to intervene in the issue for peaceful coexistence,” Mr Ibrahim Racho said.

Ibrahim Racho surveys his idle farm in Gambela in Meru County on February 1, 2022. Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

Reduced to beggars

Boru Tune, 78, whose forearm was chopped off in previous land conflicts, said residents had been reduced to beggars as they previously relied on farming to fend for themselves and their families.

“There were initially seven people (in Gambela) before the number increased to 30 and kept rising,” said Mr Tune, who has lived in the area for over 35 years.

“We used to farm tomatoes, kales and beans which we sold as far away as Wajir and Marsabit but we can no longer do so.”

Their challenges, he said, started after the death of a chief who used to fight for their rights.

“No chief has been deployed to replace him and the one who lives in Nyambene hardly comes to the area and therefore does not keep abreast of the issues affecting us,” he said.

Ms Fatuma Abduba, who lost her husband in past clashes, said residents are not concerned about boundaries but the right to develop their land.

She claimed that Meru County officials had not addressed their needs, prompting them to seek help from neighbouring Isiolo.

“Even during droughts, we are not assisted. While we are a minority in Meru, we are Kenyans and deserve to be treated well,” she said.

Contacted over the matter, Meru County Land Executive Jeremiah Lenya said he was held up in a meeting. The official had not responded by the time of going to press.