Meru MPs oust caucus chairperson as row deepens

The Meru Parliamentary Caucus has ousted its second leader in six months, exposing long-running political infighting among MPs.

In October last year, MPs elected North Imenti MP Rahim Dawood as chairman, but immediately replaced him with his Tigania West counterpart John Mutunga.

At the time, they said they removed Mr Dawood after realising he did not have the muscle to lead them because he was elected on an independent ticket.

Six months later, the MPs ousted Dr Mutunga on Tuesday, accusing him of running the caucus as a one-man show and failing to rally them to lobby for development projects.

County MPs' caucuses are seen as a platform for lobbying for development projects that cut across constituencies and have been used as an entry point into county politics.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi (formerly South Imenti MP) once chaired the caucus.

However, Dr Mutunga, who was replaced by Buuri MP Mugambi Rindikiri, blamed his ouster on detractors who felt the position could benefit him in 2027 politics.

Others who took part in the election are Imenti South MP Shadrack Mwiti, Moses Kirima (Imenti Central), Dorothy Muthoni (nominated), Mpuru Aburi (Tigania East), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South) and Dan Kiili (Igembe Central).

Mr Mwirigi was elected deputy leader of the caucus.

Speaking to Weru TV, a vernacular radio station, after the election at Parliament building, the MPs accused Dr Mutunga of using the position for his own benefit.

"A leader should not go alone, he should always involve others. As Meru MPs, we have not been able to meet the Deputy President or the President because our Speaker has failed to lead us. He did not even bother to meet Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi," said Mr Rindikiri.

Mr Aburi said Dr Mutunga had failed to provide leadership and was only using the position to advance his interests.

"He was not a hardworking shepherd and that is why we fired him. The MP is very selfish and did not rally us to meet any senior government official. We have confidence that Mr Rindikiri will lead us well," said Mr Aburi.

Mr Kirima said the MPs would immediately start meeting people across the district to identify issues that need to be addressed by the government.

But Dr Mutunga said he had fallen out with some of his colleagues who wanted him to sideline others.

"I am after the unity of Meru and I cannot sideline any leader," he said. "Others were of the view that being chairman could propel me to a higher position in 2027. But it is too early to discuss 2027 politics," Dr Mutunga said.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, Dr Mutunga urged leaders to set aside their differences and work as a team.