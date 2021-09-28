Meru medics renew calls for national health commission

Health workers in Meru have renewed calls for a national commission to handle their human resource issues and avert what they termed as chronic labour unrests in counties.

Union officials representing clinical officers and nurses in Meru County cited poor labour relations in the devolved units as a major setback to health service delivery in the country.

The staff have been at loggerheads with the county government over delayed salaries and non-remittance of statutory deductions, lack of promotions and delays in supply of drugs since the inception of devolution.

Kenya Union of Clinical officers (Kuco) and Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Meru officials called on legislators to prioritise the establishment of a health service commission, saying the sector is critical for Kenya’s progress.

“Health service has failed because devolution is headed by politicians who thrive on public relations. When health was under the Ministry of Health, things were moving. There was consistency in supply of commodities because they were being given every quarter. However, counties want to profit out of the supply system,” Kuco Secretary-General Moses Baiyenia said.

Unpredictable

He said devolution of health has made promotions and payment of salaries unpredictable.

“We want a health service commission that will streamline the healthcare system and end constant interruption of services. Under counties, workers must go on strike to earn a promotion,” Mr Baiyenia lamented.

Knun Secretary Nesbitt Mugendi said a commission is needed to ensure good labour relations in the health sector.

“Since health is a shared function, it would be more effective if health workers are managed by a health service commission,” he said.

The clamour for a health service commission started during the drafting of the 2010 Constitution and gathered steam under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).