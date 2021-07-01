Meru MCAs want cooperative union’s finances audited

The Meru County Assembly has called for a thorough audit of the Meru North Cooperative Union, which has been making losses for years.

The coffee union, comprising 13 societies, has been a source of concern over its management and financial status.

A report by the county assembly’s committee on trade, cooperatives and enterprise development indicates that the union generated revenues of more than Sh79.9 million between 2015 and 2018 but made losses of over Sh9.2 million.

According to the report, the union’s biggest source of revenue is rental income, largely from Nyambene House, in Nairobi’s city centre. The union raised Sh65.8 million from rental income between 2015 and 2018.

The committee, led by Akithii MCA David Kaithia, warned that the union may be suffering from poor financial management.

“The Meru North Cooperative Union should have a clear business plan to assist the union to establish where it aims to reach over the next few years,” the committee said.

“The union should keep up to date accounting records to avoid the risk of loss of funds and also ensure proper tracking of expenses, debts and creditors.”

The assembly also wants the union to streamline its operations and control its operating expenses to tame the loss-making record.

The property-rich union has been under scrutiny by leaders and residents for several years, with many calling for accountability in how it spends its money.

Kiguchwa MCA Linus Athinya, who sought a statement on the status of the cooperative, faulted the union’s expenditure and called for further investigations.

“We need to know who earns the salaries at the union yet the union is dormant. The expenditures indicated in the financial statements are suspect. The union has been turned into a private enterprise,” he said.

Last year, an enquiry by the Nation established that among the properties owned by the union are Nyambene House, four acres of land in Ruaraka (which is now disputed after a controversial sale), about four acres of land in Meru town and a godown each in Nanyuki and Meru.

The disputed Ruaraka land was valued at Sh1.1 billion and is the subject of a court case in Nairobi.

Last year, the union collected more than Sh1.5 million in monthly rent from Nyambene House and over Sh200,000 from other properties in Meru.

The bone of contention has been how about Sh2 million in monthly income was spent for the last 22 years when the coffee sector collapsed in Meru North.

Non-existent services rendered

According to the Meru County Assembly report, the union’s biggest spending between 2015 and 2018 went into housing, taking up more than sh46.2 million, while administrative costs top up Sh38.7 million.

Josphat Thiaine, the union’s chairman, last year told Nation.Africa that most of the income goes to clearing debts, legal fees for the Ruaraka land suit and renovation of the ageing Nyambene House.

Mr Thiaine said the union had debts amounting to about Sh10 million as of last year.

However, the union’s financial statement tabled in the assembly does not show any substantial payment of debts while renovations took about Sh5.3 million between 2015 and 2018.

The union’s affairs have in the past attracted a group of Njuri Ncheke elders living in Nairobi who called in the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to look into the management of the union’s finances.

“The property owned by the union was bought with money contributed by our parents in the 1960s and 1970s. We suspect the income earned by the union is going into individuals’ pockets. The same people have been in the management for decades. This is why we called for investigations,” Mwenda Thiribi said.

Erastus Linguli, a former Meru North Cooperative Union official, has on several occasions called for an inquiry, citing mismanagement of the union’s resources.

“The union has paid heavily for non-existent services rendered, including salaries and allowances to non-performing persons from 1997,” he said.

"The woes of the union started when the managers and management committee selfishly decided to go it alone – closed all stores and distanced the institution from the societies who are the owners and members of the union,” says the letter from Mr Linguli and a group of farmers to the ministry of cooperatives in 2004.

Mr Linguli claims the union’s management committee has been operating as a secret organisation for more than 20 years.

“The questions coffee farmers want to be answered are how much money is flowing into the union and how it is spent. The union should be using the income to provide technical and training services to surviving coffee societies,” he says.

But Mr Thiaine, the union chairman, argued that not a single cent has been misappropriated since he took over in 2006.

He says the union was heavily indebted to banks, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Railways, the county council and former employees to the tune of more than Sh85 million.

“In 2006, I found a union that was on its death bed. The Nyambene House lease had expired in 1994 and the union was about to lose it.The building had been condemned and rent income had shrunk to Sh350,000. We had to renovate it extensively to raise the income to over Sh1.4 million,” Mr Thiaine said.

He added, “We have paid Sh2.7 million in pending land rates, Sh8 million to KRA, Sh670,00 to Kenya Railways for the Nanyuki godown and cleared most of the pending employee benefits. We have reduced our debts to about Sh10 million.”

The union’s Nanyuki godown earns Sh15,000 in rent per month while another Sh192,000 is earned from two plots in Meru town.

Mr Thiaine argued that under his watch, the union has acquired two plots in Maua and Mikinduri towns and intends to acquire another plot in Nchiru market.

“We are now expanding our rental properties by expanding Nyambene House and (building) several houses in Meru town,” he said.

Mr Thiane said the union is likely to return to profitability this year after paying its decades-old debts.