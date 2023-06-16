Meru MCAs demand audit of county payroll, staff qualifications

Meru County Assembly has directed the executive to conduct a forensic audit to weed out ghost workers and quacks to ease pressure on the wage bill.

While passing the Sh12 billion 2023/2024 budget, the MCAs raised alarm over the ballooning wage bill and called for urgent measures to address it.

In a report presented by the chairperson of the Finance, Budget and Appropriations Committee, Jacob Mwirigi, the MCAs called for a forensic audit of the payroll and the authenticity of academic certificates of all employees.

The county payroll audit report must be ready by April next year.

According to the budget, employees will take the biggest chunk with salaries and allowances amounting to Sh5.38 billion or 48.8 per cent of the budget.

"The committee notes with concern that the allocation for employee compensation has exceeded the prescribed 35 per cent threshold. The total allocation for employee compensation is 48.8 per cent due to the failure of the Executive to provide clear long term solutions to manage the ballooning wage bill," the committee report said.

Due to delays in the payment of salaries, Governor Kawira Mwangaza's administration has set aside Sh30 million to cover the cost of salary arrears.

Another Sh3.37 billion will be spent on development and Sh2.26 billion on payment for goods and services.

The Assembly also proposed the suspension of some programmes due to budgetary pressures caused by the allocation of Sh230 million to the Industrial Park and the ballooning wage bill.

The promotion of health workers was also postponed to the 2024/2025 financial year as it would require about Sh183 million.

According to a memorandum from the health workers' unions, 933 nurses, clinical officers and doctors were due for promotion but no funds had been allocated.

Pharmaceutical technicians also demanded the allocation of Sh12.7 million for promotions.

The Assembly also proposed the suspension of some programmes due to budgetary pressures caused by the allocation of Sh230 million to the Industrial Park and the ballooning wage bill.

The promotion of health workers was also postponed to the 2024/2025 financial year as it would require about Sh183 million.

According to a memorandum from the health workers' unions, 933 nurses, clinical officers and doctors were due for promotion but no funds had been allocated.

Pharmaceutical technicians also demanded the allocation of Sh12.7 million for promotions.

The assembly also suspended the purchase of furniture and computers by the executive, citing high annual allocations.

The suspension, they said, would allow for a needs assessment to avoid arbitrary annual allocations.

"There is a need to centralise the purchase of office furniture and computers in the executive. The county treasury has a provision of Sh13.5 million and Sh9.9 million for furniture and computers respectively..." Mr Mwirigi noted.

The assembly also limited all the 10 departments to an allocation of Sh29.5 million for publicity and awareness.

On the development front, road construction remains the biggest beneficiary of the development budget with an allocation of Sh762.6 million, followed by health with Sh715.3 million, water (Sh388.5 million), trade (Sh292.5 million), agriculture (Sh279.9 million) and education (Sh243.5 million).

The County Assembly, which will receive over Sh995 million, with Sh35 million going towards the construction of the Speaker's official residence and Sh510.7 million for salaries.

The county will spend Sh50 million on the purchase of live animals including cows and chicks under Governor Mwangaza's one cow per poor household programme.

"There is need for policy development to streamline the procurement and distribution of live animals," the MCAs advised.

A further Sh54 million will be used to implement a feeding programme in early childhood development centres and Sh30 million to build a rehabilitation centre for alcohol and drug addicts.

The Ministry of Commerce will spend Sh16 million to establish cottage industries in the sub-counties.

The MCAs commended the budget for increasing the allocation to county projects from Sh460 million in 2022/2023 to Sh690 million.

Of the Sh1.93 billion outstanding bills, the county has paid Sh407 million this year and intends to pay only Sh154 million in the next financial year, leaving a whopping Sh1.4 billion unpaid.

The county has allocated Sh24 million for women empowerment, Sh10 million for people with disabilities and Sh50 million for the construction of a rehabilitation centre.

Meru has also allocated Sh230 million for an industrial park, an initiative of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The national government is expected to provide Sh100 million for the industrial park.

In addition, it will cost Sh320 million to provide medical insurance for staff and Sh18 million to insure the county's fleet.

The Meru County government expects to spend Sh160 million on legal fees and compensation arising from court cases.

In the health sector, Meru County plans to equip Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital at a cost of Sh150 million and purchase drugs worth Sh125 million.

Community health volunteers will receive a stipend of Sh15 million in the next financial year.

To support ECDE learning, the county plans to spend Sh180 million on the construction of classrooms and child-friendly toilets.

A further Sh54 million has been earmarked for a school feeding programme and Sh10 million for bursaries.

Sh44 million will go towards mitigating the effects of climate change.