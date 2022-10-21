Meru MCA summoned by DCI over assembly fracas

Meru County Assembly Majority Leader Evans Mawira on Friday appeared before Directorate of Criminal Investigations detectives in North Imenti following Wednesday's fracas during Governor Kawira Mwangaza's address.

Several vehicles were damaged as the governor's supporters and MCAs hurled stones at each other.

Mr Mawira was with several MCAs and Speaker Ayub Bundi.

North Imenti DCI boss Jamlick Kithinji said Mr Mawira, the Mitunguu MCA, was summoned to shed light on the chaos that followed the governor's failure to address.

“The MCA was summoned to give information regarding the chaos where stones were hurled at the governor and MCAs,” Mr Kithinji told the Nation by phone.

But speaking after meeting with the detectives, Mr Mawira said he did not record any statement.

He said the investigation officer did not indicate who had made the report to prompt the summons.

"The investigating officer said he had called me on a friendly basis. We have not been given any report or complaint filed to the police. He has said that a meeting will be organised between the county criminal investigation officer and assembly leadership," he said.

Mr Mawira said MCAs whose vehicles were damaged in the ensuing melee had filed a report to ensure those involved are brought to book.

“If it is the governor who has reported me, I am ready to face her in court. She should be ready to produce evidence. It is her supporters who started hurling stones at us and destroyed vehicles inside the assembly [grounds],” he said.

Speaker Bundi said MCAs would not be intimidated by police summons.

Our colleague

"If any other member is summoned, we will be appearing here together. We are here in solidarity with our colleague and no one will be intimidated," he said.

The development came as leaders called for a truce between the two arms of the county government.

Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi, Woman Rep Karambu Kailemia and County Commissioner Fred Ndunga called for dialogue to end the conflict.

Ms Kailemia said she was ready to mediate a truce between the executive and MCAs to avert a greater crisis.

“I am ready to talk to the MCAs to understand their concerns and will get back to the governor for a resolution. If this fails, I will seek the intervention of the President,” Ms Kailemia said.

Senator Kathuri said it would be impossible to attain development amid conflict.

“If we do not have peace and harmony, achieving political strength, economic stability and cultural growth will be impossible,” said the Senate Deputy Speaker.

“It is not a certain individual's responsibility to maintain peace but everyone's duty. Let us all embrace one another and work as a team. United we stand, divided we fall.”