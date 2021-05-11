Lawyers hold demo in Meru, demand magistrate’s transfer

Tigania Law Courts

Lawyers outside Tigania Law Courts on May 11, 2021 where they held demonstrations demanding the removal of Principal Magistrate Gathogo Sogomo, accusing him of corruption and high-handedness.

Photo credit: Chrales Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Court proceedings at the busy Tigania Law Courts were on Tuesday paralysed after lawyers from Meru County held demonstrations demanding the transfer of the magistrate in charge of the station.

