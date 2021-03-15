Meru Law Courts closed after clerk dies from Covid-19

Meru Law Courts

The building that houses the Meru Law Courts as pictured on August 11, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

The Judiciary has ordered the Meru Law Courts closed for seven days after a clerk succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Sunday, sparking fear among staff.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.