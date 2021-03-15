Meru Law Courts closed after clerk dies from Covid-19

The Judiciary has ordered the Meru Law Courts closed for seven days after a clerk succumbed to Covid-19-related complications on Sunday, sparking fear among staff.

Mr Justus Mutuku Mutisya, who was the head of the civil registry, died at Nairobi Women’s Hospital, where he had been admitted.

Consequently, acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu ordered all the 78 staff at the Meru Law Courts to undergo testing and for thorough fumigation to take place.

All urgent matters for the magistrate’s court in Meru will be handled by the Githongo, Tigania and Nkubu courts.

All urgent matters for the Environment and Land Court will be forwarded to the same court in Embu while cases before the Meru High Court shall be directed to the Embu and Nanyuki courts.

Ms Mwilu further said that officials are closely monitoring the situation at the Chuka Law Courts, where four members of staff tested positive for Covid-19 and are currently quarantining.

“It will also enable any affected personnel to quarantine in adherence to the Ministry of Health’s Covid-19 protocols and contribute to breaking the chain of transmission,” she said.

Early morning, Presiding Judge Edward Muriithi held an urgent court users committee meeting which recommended that the court be closed temporarily.