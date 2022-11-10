Meru heightens fight against cholera as county records five cases

Meru County has intensified a crackdown on food hawkers to prevent the spread of cholera which was reported last week.

Five cases of cholera have been recorded in the county with one patient still admitted at Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Acting Health Executive Isaac Mutuma, who is also the deputy governor, said 14 people were suspected to have been infected but only five cases turned positive after tests.

He said health officials had enhanced surveillance after three major events last week.

"Food hawking is illegal and due to the cholera outbreak, we will increase crackdown on anyone selling food in unsanitary conditions. We are also calling on all eateries to maintain cleanliness," Mr Mutuma said.

He said public health officers were also inspecting restaurants and eateries to ensure hygiene compliance.

"We urge all eateries to ensure high hygiene standards because we do not enjoy shutting down businesses. Water projects should ensure their reservoirs are treated," Mr Mutuma said.

Since cholera has an incubation of five days, there were concerns that last week's beatification and graduation ceremonies that attracted thousands of visitors could trigger another outbreak.

"Currently, the situation is under control but we need to increase our vigilance," the executive said.