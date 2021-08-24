Stop frequent meetings and work, Meru health union officials told

Meru County health officials

Meru Health Services Chief Officer James Kirimi (left) who has threatened to take action against officials of health workers’ unions whom he said frequently skip duty to attend meetings.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Meru Health Services Chief Officer James Kirimi has threatened to take action against officials of health workers’ unions whom he said frequently skip duty in order to attend meetings in Meru town.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.