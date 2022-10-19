Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza in trouble with MCAs

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is in for a rough ride after members of the county assembly vowed to boycott government business.

MCAs have accused the governor of failing to give them an audience and being disrespectful.

The falling-out comes ahead of the governor's address and official opening of the assembly on Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday afternoon, MCAs suspended house business to discuss their relationship with the governor and resolved to call out the county boss.

Led by Speaker Ayub Bundi, they sang and chanted 'bado mapambano' before addressing the media.

The dispute puts in jeopardy the vetting of County Executive Committee (CEC) member-nominees that is pending in the assembly.

Ms Mwangaza is also likely to face headwinds to have a supplementary budget passed to align spending to her development plans.

Speaker Bundi said MCAs had resorted to boycotting the governor after failing to meet her on several occasions.

Not ready to listen to the governor

"The MCAs have agreed that they are not ready to listen to the governor during the address set for this afternoon,” Mr Bundi said.

“The MCAs wanted to agree on the ward fund and how it will work. They also want to be respected during the public meetings."

He said all the MCAs had agreed to boycott the governor's address until she was ready to listen to them.

But Governor Mwangaza dismissed the claims, saying she had met the MCAs several times and held grassroots meetings with more than 20 of them.

She shared several photos of her attending public gatherings alongside various MCAs on her Facebook page.

"As a governor, I will not be intimidated by anyone because I swore to work for the people. I will not sit in the office to listen to the MCAs because I have to be with the people who voted for me," Ms Mwangaza told Muuga FM on Wednesday morning.

She said MCAs were out to blackmail her using the pending vetting of CEC member-nominees and the supplementary budget.

She claimed that MCAs met at the home of a Meru MP to plot how to fight her administration.

"Instead of talking about how they will pass the budget and [vet] the CECs, they are discussing greeting the governor," Ms Mwangaza said.

But Majority Leader Evans Mawira said their relationship with the governor was on the rocks.

Not been picking up calls

"We have not established any working relationship with the governor because she has not been picking up my calls, and neither does she talk to the Speaker or minority leader," said Mr Mawira, the Mitunguu MCA.

He said MCAs felt demeaned by how they were treated by the executive.

"It is very demeaning for the governor to call out an MCA in a public meeting to question him yet there are avenues for discussing any issues. His staff are also very rude to us," he said.

Minority Leader and Njia MCA Ali Mwenda said the executive was not willing to work with the legislature.

"As the House leadership, we are surprised that the governor is not ready to talk to us. When the deputy governor was asked, he said the governor's diary is full and we won't be able to see her any time soon. This is why we won't deal with any business from the executive," Mr Mwenda said.

He added: "We want to be treated with respect and decorum."