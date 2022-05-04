Meru flood victim buried in sombre ceremony

A sombre mood engulfed Linjoka village, Igembe North, Meru County during the burial of a 26-year old teacher student who died after being swept by flood water last week.

Residents who attended the burial of Mr Ken Murithi called on the government to fulfill its promise to construct a dam to tap the water in the semi-arid area.

Led by former Igembe North MP Joseph M’Eruaki, they said the runoff water from the bare hills remained unutilized, most of it causing damage during rains.

He said the government approved construction of a one million cubic metre dam at Ngathu area five years ago when he served as Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA) chairman.

The government had also announced plans to build a Sh14 Billion dam that would help irrigate the northern grazing belt with water sourced from Mt Kenya.

Mourners during the burial of Ken Murithi who was swept away by floods at Linjoka, Igembe North, Meru County 10 days ago. Residents wants a dam built to contain storm water damage. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro I Nation Media Group

“This project should be implemented to serve the people. The government should focus on water harvesting because this area is already water scarce and the runoff water leaves a trail of destruction every time it rains. We are already encouraging people to plant trees on the bare hills and practice conservation farming,” said Mr M’Eruaki.

Mourners eulogized Mr Murithi, fondly known in the area as Mwalimu as a promising youth whose life had been cut short by floods 10 days ago.

The deceased who was a student at Tendo Valley teachers training college, Murera is survived by a wife and one child.

Mr M’Eruaki, Ntunene MCA Jediel Mutuura and Nyambene KNUT branch executive secretary Julius Taitumu called on residents to ensure more children went to school in memory of the deceased.

Mr Taitumu also asked the national government to help improve local secondary schools to different levels, so as to handle students with diverse qualifications.