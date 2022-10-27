Meru farmers want coffee union probed

Some coffee farmers have called for an audit of the Meru Central Coffee Cooperative Union (MCCCU) over what they say is mismanagement of its multibillion-shilling assets by the board.

MCCCU, comprising 34 societies in Imenti South, Imenti Central, Buuri and Imenti North, was formed in 1952 and owns land and buildings in Meru town and Nairobi valued at over Sh2 billion.

The union also has shareholding in the Meru Central Dairy Cooperative Union, a top milk processor, Capital Sacco, Maccu Motors and Meru Multi-Purpose Society, which is in the flour milling business.

However, a lobby group called Meru Central Coffee Reform Group has accused the board and its 63 delegates of irregularly disposing of prime land and property and misappropriating funds.

But board chairman Ephantus Majau defended his team, saying they were ready for an audit by all bodies including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Addressing journalists in Meru town, the lobby members, led by Dan Kanyamu, said they wanted the commissioner of cooperatives to stop the planned sale of a prime one-acre plot in Meru town.

"The board has gone rogue [and believe] they cannot be questioned. There is a plan to sell a prime plot in Meru town yet we know the union is liquid enough to finance its activities,” Mr Kanyamu said.

“We are also aware of intentions to take a Sh100 million loan. A petrol station within town has been run down and has now been shut."

Mr Julius Muthamia, a former councilor, said they would not allow any attempt to sell MCCCU property.

"How could they be unable to service loans yet there is rent from several buildings in Meru town and Imenti House in the Nairobi central business district? We are also aware that there are millions of uncollected debts and rent arrears," he argued.

Mr Samson Thuranira said they also wanted the union probed to establish whether it pays dividends to its shareholders.

"Our grandparents paid for the multi-billion-shilling property owned by the union through coffee deductions. We want an inquiry and a forensic audit to establish where the money is going," Mr Thuranira said.

They accused the board of taking over collection of rent in Nairobi, leading to loss of money.

Responding to the allegations, Mr Majau, the MCCCU chairman, dismissed the fears, saying the lobby group had emerged out of boardroom politics after recent elections where he retained his seat.

He said that when the current board took over in 2012, the union was making losses of about Sh10 million every year.

He denied that the board was plundering union property for personal gain, arguing that any transaction must be approved by the 63 delegates in an annual general meeting.

"When I took over as chairman, this union was a loss-making entity. We have been able to reverse this and in 2021, we made a profit of Sh59 million,” he said.

“We found an asset base of Sh500 million but last year's audited accounts place our assets at Sh1.53 billion. This is expected to grow to more than Sh2 billion by the end of the year."

He said under his leadership, income from Imenti House in Nairobi's has risen from Sh900,000 to Sh8 million every month, and that the cooperative union has acquired 20 acres of land and built a Sh900 million mall and commercial offices in Meru town worth Sh300 million.

"All rent is collected by agents while proceeds from Imenti House go directly to an escrow account for servicing loans. It is not true that we have been diverting rental income," he said.

Mr Majau acknowledged that delegates had approved the sale of a one-acre plot in Meru town to settle a Sh50 million debt with Capital Sacco and a development loan for Avenue Mall in Meru town.

"All the loans that were approved were for development purposes. We are currently paying Sh7.8 million for the Avenue Mall loan because farmers were not able to buy into the project as anticipated,” he said.

“The sale of the plot valued at about Sh120 million will enable us to reduce the amount going into servicing debts every month."

He explained that a petrol station was shut down when its lease expired because it was making losses. "We have now leased the plot to a developer, who will be paying us Sh380,000 per month," Mr Majau said.

The board, he added, had prioritised real estate development after coffee earnings plummeted.

In his tenure, he said, the union has developed policies to inculcate professionalism and ventured into value addition.

"To promote domestic consumption of coffee, we have invested more than Sh10 million in coffee roasting and Sh4 million for a coffee house. We roast and package Meru coffee for sale," he said.

He said the MCCCU has been paying dividends to shareholders, who comprise farmers from whose earnings two cents were deducted between 1976 and 1981.

He said the union supports extension services and promotes coffee farming among women and young people.