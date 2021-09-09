Meru County moves to secure coffee after wave of robberies

Workers at Nugu Coffee factory carrying out repair works at the facility. Factories in Meru are being reconstructed with funding from the International Coffee Organization (ICO).

By  Gitonga Marete

Security is being beefed up to stem a wave of thefts targeting high-grade coffee that is usually stockpiled in rickety stores in factories around Meru County.

