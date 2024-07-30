Meru businessman charged with attempted murder of two women

A Meru businessman has been charged with attempted murder in a Nanyuki court. He is accused of shooting two women.

Yagnik Vinod Ramji, a licensed firearm holder, is accused of attempting to kill Ms Daphine Kairuthi and Ms Peninah Kawira on the night of June 26 along the Rumuruti-Nanyuki Road.

The prosecution told the court that on the material day, the accused shot Ms Kairuthi in the abdomen and later turned the gun on Ms Kawira, injuring her on the right shoulder after a disagreement over an unspecified issue.

However, Mr Ramji pleaded “not guilty” to the two counts and was released on a bond of Sh500,000 and a surety of a similar amount.

Efforts by the defence lawyer to have the accused released on cash bail terms were dismissed, with Nanyuki Chief Magistrate Kithinji Rwito concurring with the victims’ assertion that the charge against the businessman is serious.

The accused had through his lawyer applied to be released on cash bail, pointing out that a month after the offence was allegedly committed, he has been out on a Sh200, 000 police cash bail and would honour all the terms issued by the court ahead of the case hearing.

“The accused is a Kenyan citizen and is ready to surrender his passport and comply with other conditions this court may impose pending the hearing and determination of the case. We apply that this court releases him on cash bail,” lawyer Charles Echesa told the court.

But lawyer Onaya Ombere representing the victims opposed the application on grounds that the accused is being charged with a serious offence that calls for strict terms for release, awaiting commencement of the trial whose date the court is yet to fix.

According to complainants’ police statements which are yet to be presented before court, the businessman had prior to the shooting incident invited the two women and a few other friends to watch a cricket match at Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

They then had a party in the evening and it was during the merry-making that some disagreements arose resulting in the two women sustaining gunshot wounds.

The arraignment of the businessman, a cricket fan and player, came a week after the two victims protested delayed prosecution and petitioned the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) that police were dragging their feet in investigating the matter.

“It is now a month since the matter was reported to the police with an unfulfilled promise that he would be charged with the offence soon.