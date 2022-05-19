Martha Karua: DP Ruto's Kenya Kwanza brigade unfit to lead

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition leaders led by Martha Karua have dismissed the Kenya Kwanza Coalition as unfit to lead and implored the Mt Kenya region to back Raila Odinga.

Addressing rallies in Timau, Kiirua, Makutano, Kianjai, Muthara, Karma, Kangeta, Laare, and Maua towns, Ms Karua, said the Azimio coalition leaders have a track record of defending the interests of Kenyans.

She was accompanied by agriculture CS Peter Munya, Jubilee Party secretary-general Jeremiah Kioni, Kieni MP Kanini Kega and Muranga Woman rep Sabina Chege among others.

They dismissed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party leader William Ruto's growing influence in the region saying support was shifting towards Mr Odinga.

"You should be keen not to elect leaders who have a tainted past. Our promise is to fix the economy by fighting corruption and dealing with the corrupt. We should not waste our vote," Ms Karua said.

She said Mr Odinga has stood and fought for the rights of Kenyans when in and out of government hence was the right man for the job.

The Narc Kenya party leader implored on the Mt Kenya region voters to back the Azimio coalition exuding confidence that they will clinch the presidency in the August 9 election.

"When you decide who to vote for in the presidency, find out those who do what they say. I have not been in government for the last 10 years but I have remained on the side of the people. I have been calling out the government when it messes. Mr Odinga also has a history of defending the people," Ms Karua said.

She said her performance as Justice and Constitutional Affairs and Water minister in President MWai Kibaki’s government as well as Mr Odinga's work as Roads minister shows they were ready to deliver.

She urged the Mt Kenya region voters to gain confidence in Azimio since she would ensure the region's interests are taken care of.

"Mt Kenya region should rest easy because Mr Munya and myself will defend its interests. Mr Odinga has also entrusted Mr Munya with the agriculture and productive sector which is the mainstay of this region which shows Mr Odinga has our interests at heart," Ms Karua said.

The leaders however came face to face with Deputy President William Ruto's support in the region with pro Ruto supporters interrupting some of the meetings.

Mr Munya said Ms Karua and him will traverse the Mt Kenya region to ensure the Azimio coalition wins support.

In what is seen as efforts to forestall infighting in the coalition party, Mr Munya said senior leaders of Azimio will not have a preferred candidate in the region.

"We will not have a favourite candidate in the other elective seats. What we are interested in is the presidency. Those vying for MP, governor and MCA under Azimio coalition are free to square it out but we must make sure that Mr Odinga wins the presidency," Mr Munya said.

Mr Munya said he was satisfied with the promise of a CS in the event that Azimio wins despite the fact that he was expecting to be Mr Odinga's running mate.

Mr Kega said the recent opinion polls including the Tifa poll show Mr Odinga leading, a pointer that they were on the winning side. "The Mt Kenya region should not be divided and we should back Mr Odinga," he said.