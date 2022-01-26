Police in Meru arrest man who 'tried' to chop off boy's genitals

Man arrested Meru

Police in Kiutine, Igembe Central, Meru County, have arrested a key suspect in the attempted chopping off of a 16-year-old schoolboy’s manhood.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

Police in Kiutine, Igembe Central, Meru County, have arrested a key suspect in the attempted chopping off of a 16-year-old schoolboy’s manhood that left him with a serious wound in his thigh.

