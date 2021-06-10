Man who terrorised family members and villagers lynched

Residents of Kathima village celebrated the death of the 35-year-old man accused of killing three family members.

Photo credit: File

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • The incident was confirmed by Kiegoi assistant chief Karwara Kinyanka.
  • The deceased is said to have recently been released from remand after being arrested in connection with the death of his father.

Angry residents of Kathima village yesterday stoned to death a 35-year-old man accused of killing three family members.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.