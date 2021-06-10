Man who terrorised family members and villagers lynched

Angry residents of Kathima village yesterday stoned to death a 35-year-old man accused of killing three family members.

Mr Kaberia Kiani was confronted by residents as he chased his terrified mother, Eunice Nkatha.

Residents and family members celebrated the death, claiming Mr Kiani had recently killed his father, wife and child over domestic squabbles.

Kiegoi assistant chief Karwara Kinyanka confirmed the incident, but said although the man's wife and child had died, there was no police report linking Mr Kiani to the deaths.

Released from remand

“I feel happy because finally I will get peace of mind after days of suffering. Yesterday, I didn’t sleep because of his threats and residents do not visit my home because they are afraid of him. The only problem is that he has left orphans that I have been taking care of since he killed his wife,” said his mother.

She said her son was released from remand on May 20 this year after being arrested in connection with the death of his father and immediately launched threats against her and other family members.

Residents also said the deceased usually terrorised them especially during the evenings making them fearful of moving around.