Man who defiled, infected daughter with HIV jailed for life

A Tigania court has sentenced a man, who defiled his 15-year-old daughter and infected her with HIV, to life imprisonment.

Principal Magistrate Paul Wechuli said the court was convinced that the 45-year old man had committed incest and knowingly infected the minor with HIV at their Muthara village home, in Tigania East, Meru County.

The accused is said to have dragged his daughter to the farm where he defiled her on several occasions before the victim fled to a nearby homestead.

She was later arrested and taken to Muthara Police Station. Upon her release, the girl declined to accompany her father home. She told the officers how her father had repeatedly defiled her. She said she had reported the defilement to her teacher who did not take any action.

Suffer

The investigating officer took the man’s clinic card and discovered that he had enrolled to collect anti-retroviral drugs. Both the man and his daughter tested HIV positive. The convict casually admitted to defiling his daughter to ‘ease her sexual urge.’

He said that he committed the offence since he did not want to die alone and leave the girl to suffer.

In her testimony, the girl narrated how her father would wake her up at night and drag her to the farm where he defiled her.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Celestine Matere said the offence was serious as it had affected the girl’s future. Mr Wechuli said the man had betrayed his daughter’s trust so he deserved to serve the maximum sentence.

In his defence, the convict claimed that the minor and her mother had framed him up since he had married a second wife. Mr Wechuli gave the man 14 days to appeal.