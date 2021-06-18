Man who defiled, infected daughter with HIV jailed for life

Tigania Court

A Tigania court has sentenced to life a man who defiled his 15-year old daughter and infected her with HIV.

Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A Tigania court has sentenced a man, who defiled his 15-year-old daughter and infected her with HIV, to life imprisonment.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Man gets life imprisonment for infecting daughter with HIV

  2. PRIME Covid-19: Medics in Lake Region overstretched as cases surge

  3. Mandera residents offer help to fight Shabaab

  4. PRIME Midiwo family now suspects poisoning

  5. Mombasa County unveils new Cardiology laboratory

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.