Man suspected of killing 7-year-old cousin in bizarre attack in Meru

A 20-year-old man wanted in connection with the gruesome murder of his seven-year-old cousin two weeks ago is also wanted for robbery.

Police officers involved in the investigation into the death of Lama Lawrence, whose mutilated body was found dumped by a river bed in Barau village, Tiganua West Sub-County in Meru County said the suspected killer was on the run.

Kitheo acting chief Henry Kimathi said the man had sought refuge at his grandparents' house after fleeing from Kangeta market when he was suspected of killing his cousin.

The body of the PP1 pupil at Kithiru Primary School had been cut in two at the abdomen and the pieces were dumped on both sides of the Liutu River.

Police questioned the boy's grandmother, Evangeline Karambu, and grandfather, James Muriungi, who said the schoolboy had been left with his older cousin before he went missing.

Police in Ngundune, Tigania West, are now treating the cousin, who disappeared after the incident, as the main suspect in the killing.

An investigator revealed that the man was also wanted in connection with a robbery at Kangeta market, about 20 kilometres away.

Mr Kimathi said the suspect had just arrived on Monday last week and was left to look after the schoolboy on Tuesday when they both disappeared.

Expressed fears

The chief said their grandmother, who had left them in the morning, had expressed fears that the older cousin was in distress and had come home to seek refuge.

After leaving them at home on Tuesday morning, she found them missing when she returned in the evening around 9pm.

The pupil had been sent home to collect school fee arrears when the grandmother left him with the elder cousin while she went on her errands.

"She filed a missing person's report at Mikinduri police station and undertook a physical search for the two cousins. It was while she was in Maua that she was informed of the recovery of the boy's body by people fetching water nearby," Mr Kimathi said.

The chief said part of the body was dumped on the boy's family land, about 50 metres from the homestead, while the other part was dumped on a neighbour's land.

Police took the body of the deceased to the Miathene Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination.

The Chief urged young parents to stop leaving their children in the sole care of grandparents or other guardians to ensure maximum care.