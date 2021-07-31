Man shot and killed at Meru deputy governor's home

The man was killed by a police officer guarding the home.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

A 29-year-old man was Friday evening shot dead by a police officer guarding Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu’s rural home in Kimachia-Chung’ari village, Tigania West.

