Man shot and killed at Meru deputy governor's home

A 29-year-old man was Friday evening shot dead by a police officer guarding Meru Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu’s rural home in Kimachia-Chung’ari village, Tigania West.

Morris Mutuma alias Kimba is said to have trespassed into the farm at around 5pm, and started threatening workers who were harvesting maize, forcing them to make a distress call.

It is then that police who guard the homestead were called in but the victim allegedly threatened to slash one with a machete, and was gunned down.

Mr Ntuchiu was not at home when the incident happened but said he had been informed about it.

“I am not even at home, I am just being informed that someone attacked my armed askari with a panga who in self-defense shot him. I am not home. I will give more details later,” he said in a text message.

In a video making rounds online, a man who claims to be a friend of the deceased is seen saying that he had found the youngster causing mayhem at the farm, and warned him that he risked being arrested.

“We had spent the day at Kimachia market when he left to go home. Later on, I was told that he had been spotted causing chaos in the farm. I took my motorcycle and sped to the area. I saw police approaching and I pleaded with him to leave the workers alone. I told him that he risked being arrested yet he has a young child,” the friend says in the video.

A confrontation ensued and the man was shot in the head and he died instantly.

Mr Joshua Gitonga, a resident, said he found residents demonstrating over the incident and was informed that the deceased was drunk.

“The guy is a boda boda rider and was drunk. People are asking why police did not try to restrain him or just shoot his legs to immobilise him,” he said.