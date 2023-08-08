Child rapist's life sentence reduced to 40 years

The High Court in Meru has reduced to 40 years, a life sentence handed to a man who defiled a seven-year-old girl, following the Supreme Court’s declaration that mandatory sentences are unconstitutional.

Justice Lucy Gitari ruled that even though Michael Kamoru Guantai’s action left the young girl traumatised for life, it was illegal to hold him in jail until he dies.

She added that following the landmark Muruatetu case, the Supreme Court had invited inmates serving mandatory sentences, including sexual offenders, to file petitions to the High Court seeking resentencing.

Justice Gitari also cited the case of Julius Kitsao Manyeso Vs Republic in July this year where the Court of Appeal at Mombasa emphasised the unconstitutionality of life sentences.

“Such a sentence denies a convict the opportunity to be heard in mitigation. This is unjustifiable discrimination, unfair and repugnant to the principle of equality before the law and Article 27 of the constitution,” she quoted the three-judge bench.

While observing that Guantai deserved a determinate verdict, the judge noted that he had exhausted all his appeal options where the courts unanimously upheld his conviction and life imprisonment.

The appellant was charged before Tigania Magistrate’s Court that on September 23, 2006 with defiling the girl who had gone to draw water at a well, accompanied by her brother.

Guantai denied committing the offence and claimed to have been framed by his step mother due to a land issue.

Among the witnesses was clinical officer Martha Njeri who testified that she found evidence of defilement when she examined the girl.

The then Tigania principal magistrate J.W. Gichimu found Guantai guilty and sentenced him to serve the mandatory life imprisonment.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, he lodged an appeal at the High Court in Meru where Justice Kiarie Waweru Kiarie threw out the petition on December 20, 2016 and upheld the sentence.

Guantai then filed a second request seeking to have the conviction and sentence quashed at the Court of Appeal at Nyeri, but that was also dismissed and the sentence endorsed.

Having exhausted all his appeal options, Guantai’s life lay in the precedence in the Muruatetu case.

He challenged the constitutionality of Section 8 (2) of the Sexual Offences Act No. 3 of 2006 which provides for a mandatory life imprisonment sentences for accused persons convicted of defilement.

Guantai argued that the Act deprives the court the use of judicial discretion in a matter concerning the life of an individual.

Justice Gitari agreed with Guantai and set aside the sentence of life imprisonment and sentenced him to serve 40 years imprisonment, a term that will run from 2009, when he was first sentenced.

She, however, called for deterrent measures to curb defilement.

“…the appellant was charged with defilement of a minor child of tender years who was seven years old. The child was traumatised and will suffer emotional and psychological trauma for the rest of her life.