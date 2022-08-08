Man denies burning MP's car, accuses him of seeking sympathy votes

A man accused of burning an MP’s vehicle and kidnapping three people has dismissed the claims as a fabrication intended to draw sympathy votes in tomorrow's elections.

Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea on Sunday claimed that Mr Rogers Kipembe, a son of East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Mpuru Aburi, had burnt his Toyota Land Cruiser Prado and that he was holding hostage three missing people.

The SUV was burnt to a shell by unknown persons near the Thiiti bridge, about one and a half kilometres from Mikinduri town.

Area police said they were investigating the incident, with Mr Kabeabea blaming it on Mr Kipembe, saying his team were earlier in the day pelted with stones by goons while campaigning in Athwana ward.

Members of the public view the wreckage of a vehicle belonging to Tigania East MP Gichunge Kabeabea on August 7, 2022 after it was allegedly set on fire by unknown people on Saturday. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro I Nation Media Group

But Mr Kipembe accused the MP of stage-managing the incident so that residents could give him sympathy votes. He said the MP was used to such theatrics, adding that he had done the same thing during the 2017 elections.

“If he has even a shred of evidence that I participated in the crime, let him produce it. I will also prove that at the time he claims I burnt his car I was in a certain location,” Mr Kipembe told journalists at Three Steers Hotel on Sunday evening.

Mr Kabeabea also claimed the driver of the vehicle, Mr Moses Karani, and two aides, Mr Kizito Muketha and Mr William Karithi Ruto, were on Sunday abducted by people claiming to be police.

“One of the persons he claims was abducted is the same one who was said to have been killed on voting day in 2017. He resurfaced and became his PA. We are used to such drama from Mr Kabeabea but this time round it will not work,” added Mr Kipembe, secretary-general of the National Ordinary Peoples’ Empowerment Party.