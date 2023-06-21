Man allegedly killed by chiefs buried in a bizarre ceremony, pastor excluded

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed by a chief and her assistant was buried on Wednesday in a bizarre ceremony in Andula village, Igembe South, Meru County.

Hundreds of angry mourners accompanied the body of Eric Muriira on foot, making three stops where they performed elaborate traditional rituals to curse the alleged killers.

They entered the Antubochiu chief camp, where Muriira was allegedly tortured to death on May 23, 2023, where they chanted slogans and threw tree branches into the compound.

They then went to two homesteads where they performed some rituals before heading to the burial site, where the ceremony included calls for intervention through Ameru traditions.

Led by a traditional healer, Denis Mwongera, the mourners forced the officials to skip the normal programme and go straight to the burial site, where they chanted slogans before the burial.

There were no speeches, no photo opportunity and no vote of thanks as the traditionalist took over the programme.

Police officers arrive at the scene where mourners were demonstrating over the death of Eric Muriira, 26, before his burial at Andula village, Igembe South, Meru County on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro I Nation Media Group

The mourners hastily picked up the body, which had been placed outside the compound of the local Zayun Gospel Church, and proceeded to the burial site.

"I have cursed those who committed this heinous crime or anyone who might try to derail the quest for justice. I can pronounce curses on any member of the 12 Ameru clans," said Mr Mwongera, a stern look on his pockmarked face.

Pastor Livingstone Musyoka of the Zayun Gospel Church, who had been invited to lead the service, left in a huff after being told there would be no church prayers.

"I had sent a pastor to the mortuary but he told me that the mourners said they did not want prayers.

"We waited for them until 3pm when we were told they were on their way and confirmed that indeed they did not want prayers and just a traditional ceremony. I left because the two do not mix," said Pastor Musyoka.

Ms Rose Makena (left) together with Ms Jane Kathure, mother and cousin to Eric Muriira, who was allegedly killed last month speak at the sidelines of his funeral service at Andula village, Igembe South, Meru County on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro I Nation Media Group

The pastor said Muriira used to attend his church and that he had known him for about 10 years.

"He stopped attending the church three years ago, but his relatives were members," said the pastor.

A verse from the Book of Amos 5:24 included in the funeral programme proclaimed: "But let justice roll down like waters, and righteousness like a mighty stream.”

Last week, Antobuciu chief Stella Karuma and deputy chief Benson Mwiti denied killing Muriira in Meru High Court and were released on Sh300,000 bail.

The casket bearing the remains of Eric Muriira who was allegedly killed last month is displayed during his funeral service at Andula village, Igembe South, Meru County on June 21, 2023. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro I Nation Media Group

Mourners who spoke on the sidelines of the event said they were unhappy that the two had been released on bail and were still in office.

They noted that the police have yet to arrest Nyumba Kumi officials, who are accused of torturing Muriira along with the chiefs.

We are still mourning his death and the incident is still fresh in our minds as we searched for him until we found him in the mortuary. You could not even recognise him because he was so disfigured," said Ms Jane Kathure, a cousin.