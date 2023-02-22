Maize bandits? Tension as armed gang attacks farmers in Meru

Tension has spread in the restive Kianda area in Meru County after an armed gang hacked a farmer to death and injured at least four others in systematic attacks within a week.

The youthful men who are usually armed with pangas, bows and arrows and other crude items are targeting farmers during night raids in the sprawling 3,000-acre farmland in Igembe South.

They first killed Mr Mutema Kianda, 50, by slashing and then striking him on the forehead with a blunt object as he slept in his house on Sunday night last week.

The following evening, they also hacked a man identified as Mr Nchooro and then razed down two farmhouses belonging to a Njuri Ncheke official identified as Mzee Kaume.

A man is also nursing wounds after he was shot with an arrow in the leg following a row in Marega village, Igembe South, Meru County.

On Sunday evening, the raiders shot the boda boda rider Mr Kenneth Mureti with an arrow in the leg as he went home after a day’s work, sending residents of Marega and Ugoti into a panic.

And as Mr Mureti lay down in pain, they stabbed him with a knife and stole his motorcycle, leaving him for the dead.

He was rescued by Good Samaritans who took him to Meru Level Five hospital where he is still admitted.

Kanuni MCA Josephat Mugambi appealed to the government to flush out the gang, saying the area usually experienced invasion every harvest period, with the raiders seeking to harvest other people’s crops.

Armed groups

“Each time harvest period nears, armed groups usually spring up and attack farmers and steal their food crops. We urge the government to act before the attacks become full-blown when people prepare to harvest maize and till their land,” he appealed.

Mr Mugambi said many farmers were now seeking equally armed youths to guard them as they quickly harvested their maize which had not completely dried, to cut losses.

“The farmers are going to the farms during the day accompanied by youths armed with bows and arrows so that they can guard them as they harvest during the day,” he said.

The MCA appealed to the government to increase police in Kisimani, Nthanjene and Tumutumu police posts in Kianda sub-location and supply a vehicle for patrol, to end attacks.

He warned that farmers could be unable to till their land if the spate of insecurity continued.

Mr Mugambi also asked the government to issue landowners title deeds to end conflicts.