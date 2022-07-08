Linturi wants county stopped from paying hotelier Sh500 million

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has moved to court, seeking to bar the Meru government from paying a hotelier Sh500m in compensation for illegal eviction, saying the move would hurt residents.

The court issued an order compelling Meru Finance Chief Officer Kabii Chabari and Finance executive Titus Ntuchiu to honour an earlier arbitral award against the devolved unit within 30 days.

An arbitrator had on December 19, 2019 found the county government liable for illegally evicting Leopard Rock Mico Limited, the owner of Leopard Rock Lodge, from its hotel facility and ordered it to pay Sh445,022,388.28.

Mr Linturi said making the payment would amount to rewarding “fraud, procurement malpractice and embezzlement” of public funds by county government officials.

He claims that the county treasury had never submitted the information to the county assembly, saying it was in violation of Section 123 of the Public Finance Management Act.

Mr Linturi alleges that in further violation of the Act, the county executive has never budgeted for the court award, which attracts Sh2.2 million in interest per month.

He invited the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to initiate a legal process against Governor Kiraitu Murungi, Mr Ntuchiu, Mr Chabari and County Secretary Rufus Miriti for allegedly presiding over the loss.

Through lawyer Kiogora Mugambi, he says the county government would be exposed to financial plunder and mismanagement of resources.

Justice Edward Muriithi certified the application urgent and ordered Mr Linturi to serve the respondents before a hearing on July 11.

The court heard that the award accumulates a Sh2.2 million interest per month if it remains unpaid, and the money would be paid to Mr Michael Dechauffour, the hotelier.

Through lawyer Peter Wanyama of Manyonge Wanyama & Associates, the hotelier had protested that he continued to suffer losses through non-payment of the money yet a decision had been made to pay him.

Mr Dechauffour told the court that despite serving the county government with a demand letter in May 2021, no action was taken and asked the court’s help to get his money.

The dispute started in 2015 when the former county administration issued a termination notice to Leopard Rock Mico Limited but it was not executed.

Another notice was issued by the current administration in 2018 before the county government forcibly took over the lodge in March 2019, leading to a court case.