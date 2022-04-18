Linturi picks lawyer Kiome as running Mate

Meru senator Mithika Linturi has named a youthful lawyer his running mate in the gubernatorial race, setting the stage for a bruising battle with incumbent Kiraitu Murungi and Woman Rep Kawira Mwanngaza.

The senator is running on Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket while Mr Murungi has his Devolution Empowerment Party (DEP) as Ms Mwangaza takes on the men using an Independent Party ticket.

By naming Ms Linda Kiome, an advocate of the High Court, Mr Linturi seeks to appeal to women and the youth who he said have been sidelined in the country's leadership.

"I was disappointed that the current parliament could not enact the two thirds gender rule. But some of these things don't have to be in our law statutes for them to be implemented. They need our collective responsibility and recognition that women who constitute half of our population should be included in our leaderships at all levels," Mr Linturi said.

The Senator unveiled Ms Kiome at Alba Hotel in Meru on Sunday night in a ceremony attended by MPs Kubai Kiringo (Igembe Central) and Kathuri Murungi (Imenti South) and several MP and MCA aspirants. Mr Kathuri is angling to inherit Mr Linturi’s seat at the Senate in the August 9 polls on a UDA ticket.

Mr Linturi said before settling on Ms Kiome, he engaged several people in research and negotiations and after he settled on two candidates from the initial 12, a panel of seven professionals interviewed them.

“It was a consultative process and for two months we engaged residents and also carried out an opinion poll in which Meru’s over 780,000 voters overwhelmingly told me they wanted a woman deputy governor who also represents the youth. I have no power to deny them their right,” he said.

Ms Kiome hailed her appointment as “a true recognition of the role the youth and women play in the political space” and pledged to rally the groups to elect Mr Linturi as Meru’s third governor.

The lawyer took over the role of acting president of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) after Nelson Havi left office in January this year and is the current chairperson of the LSK Mt Kenya branch caucus. She has also served as board member of the Meru National Polytechnic and the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital.

The Meru gubernatorial contest is likely to be won by the candidate who will mobilize enough votes from the three sub tribes of Imenti, Igembe and Tigania. With a running mate from Imenti North and Mr Kathuri on his side, Mr Linturi who hails from Igembe South says he has a balance mix that is likely to send Mr Murungi home.

"My government will be the real face of Meru and I assure the people of Tigania that they have not been excluded as I have reserved them the post of county Secretary. This is my promise," he said.

Mr Linturi is also banking on eight out the 11 MPs in the county who are in UDA to mobilize voters as they seek the support of the electorate behind DP Ruto.

The MPs are John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Kirima Ngucine (Imenti Cental), Mugambi Rindikiri (Buuri), Mr Kiringo, Mr Kathuri, Gichunge Kabeabea (Tigania East), Halima Mucheke (Niminated, also vying for Imenti North seat) and Dr John Mutunga (Tigania West).

Only MPs Maoka Maore (Igembe North) and Mpuru Aburi (East African Legislative Assembly) are supporting Azimio La Umoja Presidential Candidate Raila Odinga while Imenti North’s Rahim Dawood is running on an Independent Party ticket.

Another factor that Mr Linturi will ride on is the feeling among the people from Igembe that since the Tigania has had a stint in power with agriculture CS Peter Munya as the first governor and Imenti with Mr Murungi, it is the turn of Igembe to rule.

Political analysists also say Mr Linturi is likely to capitalize on the fact that despite Mr Munya, Mr Murungi and Mr Aburi drumming support for Azimio La Umoja, Mr Munya and Mr Aburi have not strongly come out to campaign for Mr Murungi in their Tigania backyard.

When he recently addressed farmers in Igembe South, Mr Munya indicated he was not on Mr Murungi’s side, saying he was yet to decide who to back for the governor seat.

"On top (presidential) I ask you to vote for Raila Odinga but as for our local seats (governor and MP) we are still consulting and we will declare our stand," the CS said.

However, Mr Murungi has countered this narrative by stating that despite having declared support for Mr Odinga, he had not forced anyone to vote for the ODM leader.

"I said I and my wife will cast our vote in Raila's basket. But I have not forced anyone to vote for him. Whether it is Raila or Ruto who becomes the president, as the governor of Meru I will get the share of revenue allocated to the county,” Mr Murungi said last week while campaigning at Mikinduri, Tigania East.