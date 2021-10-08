KWS doctors working to save poisoned elephant in Imenti Forest

Veterinary doctors from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) are working round the clock to save the life of an elephant suspected to have been poisoned before collapsing in Imenti Forest.

Addressing residents of Naari after examining the elephant, KWS eastern conservation area assistant director, Robert O'brien, and Imenti North Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Obel Ojwang, called on locals to help protect the animals rather than killing them.

“Killing of wildlife is a serious crime. We are aware there are human-wildlife conflicts but we have to learn to resolve them amicably,” Mr Ojwang said.

Mr O'brien said the doctors had established that the elephant was pregnant at the time of poisoning.

A sick elephant at Imenti Forest. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

“Bear with us because the equipment used in lifting the elephants had developed a problem which is being fixed. We expect to relocate the elephants next week. We cannot be everywhere all the time but are trying to resolve conflict incidents,” Mr Obrien said.

He said KWS is also in the process of relocating elephants that have been invading farms in the Nkando area, Buuri.

Mr O'brien said as part of efforts to prevent elephant invasion around Imenti forest, KWS is installing grids and rollers along major roads to ward off elephants.