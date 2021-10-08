KWS doctors working to save poisoned elephant in Imenti Forest

KWS Assistant Director for eastern conservation area Robert Obrien observes a sick elephant at Imenti Forest on October 7, 2021. KWS officers suspect the elephant was poisoned. 

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Veterinary doctors from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) are working round the clock to save the life of an elephant suspected to have been poisoned before collapsing in Imenti Forest.

