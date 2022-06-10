Kiraitu calls for stricter checks on farm produce consumed locally

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is vouching for strict regulations on chemical residue in food crops grown and consumed locally to safeguard consumers from harm.

He said food consumed locally had high levels of chemical residue due to the use of pesticides and this could be linked to a surge in cancer cases.

Mr Murungi said Kenya seemed keen to safeguard fresh produce for export, while leaving local consumers exposed to foods with high levels of chemical residue.

Speaking at Kaguru Farmers Centre during a function to mark this year’s World Food Security Day, the governor demanded that fruits and vegetables consumed locally be subjected to stricter checks.

He regretted that Meru had the second-highest cancer prevalence in the country, after Nairobi, which he attributed to consumption of produce with dangerous chemicals and pesticides.

And due to high rates of cancer, especially throat, intestines and stomach cancers, the national government is building a Sh1.6 billion cancer centre to treat patients.

He recounted that when he was senator, legislators investigated how fresh produce destined for the West was subjected to tests at the airport and once it reached its destination.

“There were very strict regulations on chemical residue for all the agricultural products entering the European market,” he said.

“People in the West are very careful. They do not want to be poisoned by chemicals from Africa and other [places] but we are left eating what we have not exported, and we have all the exposure.”

The governor called on the national government to bridge the gap and ensure similar checks were conducted right from the farms before fresh produce reached the market.

“There is a very big gap here. Just like the way we are checking the chemical residue of the food we are selling to the West, we are also human beings like them. It is time for the government to [adopt] regulations as they apply on exports,” he appealed.

Agriculture CAS Lawrence Omuhaka said the sector regulator was also mandated to examine food consumed locally and not just that meant for external markets.

“Cases of cancer are so many and we are suspecting that it could be emanating from these chemicals we use on our crops. We are hoping that with this training, we shall be able to save ourselves,” he said.

The CAS said the ministry is emphasising capacity building by training farmers in all counties to ensure they are aware of the dangers of consuming food laden with pesticides.

Meru Agriculture Executive Carol Mutiga said some farmers were deliberately selling produce with high levels of chemical residue, while consuming safer produce.