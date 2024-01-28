Kawira Mwangaza and her deputy, Isaac Mutuma in fresh clash

The differences between Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and her deputy Isaac Mutuma have continued to escalate with the hope of reconciliation fading by the day.

The feud between the two pastors turned politicians has seen each blaming the other for the strained relationship since May last year.

On Wednesday, the infighting in the Meru Governor’s office came into the light after members of the public intercepted the deputy governor’s official vehicle that was being transported to Nairobi for repair.

The supporters of the deputy governor intercepted the vehicle on allegations that it was being taken to Nairobi to ensure Mr Mutuma remains grounded.

Meru County Secretary Kiambi Atheru told Nation that the deputy governor’s vehicle had been in a garage in Meru town and was being transported to Toyota Kenya garage in Nairobi for specialized repair.

“I am awaiting a report from the County Fleet Director so that we understand what happened. However, I don’t think there is anything fishy about taking the vehicle to Nairobi. We have other county government vehicles at garages in Nairobi,” Mr Atheru said.

However, during the dramatic early morning incident, the driver of the car carrier was forced to take the vehicle to the deputy governor’s residence.

Mr Mutuma claimed that the vehicle was intercepted after they suspected foul play in the transfer of his official car to Nairobi.

“The vehicle was taken to the garage in December last year but I was informed that the office of the governor could not approve documents for its repair. There were strict instructions that no money should be released to repair my official car. Due to the delays, I resolved to repair it with my own money,” Mr Mutuma said.

He said he was ready to raise the Sh310,000 needed to repair his official car.

“I am ready to spend my own money because I have been fuelling the official vehicle since June last year. But when the governor learnt that I was ready to take the vehicle for repair, instructions were issued to the fleet directorate to have it taken to Toyota Kenya in Nairobi,” he said.

He argued that the Meru County government owes Toyota Kenya millions of shillings leading to several vehicles being impounded.

“The decision to take my official car to Nairobi was meant to ensure it is among those impounded so that I am grounded. The privileges given to the office of the deputy governor are not a prerogative of the governor but provided for by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission,” the deputy governor said.

Mr Mutuma claimed that this is part of the gimmicks by the county executive to intimidate him after his fallout with the governor.

On Sunday, Mr Mutuma claimed that there have been attempts to convince him to resign from the position due to the split with his boss.

“I have been offered money to resign as Deputy Governor. However, I was not elected to be paid off so that I can resign,” he said.