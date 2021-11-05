Jumbos outsmart conservationists in Meru

In the upmarket residential suburb of Kithoka, about six kilometres from Meru town, a battle of wits between residents, conservationists and elephants rages on.

The battleground is the Imenti forest, home to hundreds of elephants, according to past wildlife counts.

The forest, which covers more than 2,500 hectares, is a preferred refuge for elephants during the wet season and a key migratory route to northern Kenya.

Though the Kenya Wildlife Service, Rhino Ark Charitable Trust and other conservationist groups have invested millions of shillings in fencing off the forest to curb human-wildlife conflicts, the elephants keep outsmarting the barriers.

While a 2019 survey by the Upper Tana Resources Management Project showed that the electric fence had cut human-wildlife conflicts by up to 97 percent in parts of the Mt Kenya forest, it is not the case with the Imenti forest.

“The elephants have become like our cows. They invade our farms every day despite the electric fence being powered,” a resident lamented on Monday.

“I have abandoned banana farming and I am almost giving up hope on a macadamia project I started because of the elephant invasions.”

Rhino Ark community officer Adam Mwangi said that when the organisation moved in to put up an electric fence along the Imenti forest boundary, more than 10 people and 10 elephants had been killed in the conflict.

At least two road accidents involving elephants on the Meru-Nanyuki and Meru-Ruiri roads have been reported in the recent past.

“The conflict was devastating because of the deaths and destruction of crops. The fence has scaled down the invasions, though the elephants keep learning how to break the electric fence without being electrocuted,” Mr Mwangi said.

A shorter electric fence along Imenti forest. Conservationists have introduced a shorter fence to bar elephants from breaking the main fence to stray into farms. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Mr Patrick Machira, a Rhino Ark fence attendant in Kithoka, said the biggest challenge they contend with is having to repair broken posts almost daily.

Mr Mwangi noted that there are more than 10 human-elephant conflict hotspots along the Imenti forest line.

Wire mesh

But why is the electric fence working in other ecosystems but failing in the Imenti forest?

“The problem is largely human-induced, because the forest was encroached on and degraded in the 1990s. Currently, there is no vegetation for the elephants in the forest. It is covered with invasive plants like lantana, forcing elephants to look elsewhere for food,” Mr Mwangi explained.

Invasive plants have colonised more than 2,000 hectares of forest land, which is now under rehabilitation, KFS says.

Even as reforestation of the Imenti forest continues, conservationists have plotted how to outsmart the elephants with new and tried and tested technologies.

Rhino Ark is putting up a 10-strand fence or a comprehensive fence that includes eight strands and wire mesh at the bottom to ward off burrowing animals.

Rhino Ark Community officer Adam Mwangi inspects a camera trap set up in Imenti forest to monitor how elephants break through electric fences. Despite the construction of an electric fence in the Imenti forest, elephants have remained a nuisance to residents of Kithoka, Meru. Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

“From our surveillance cameras, we discovered there are habitual fence breakers that know how to carefully push a post without being electrocuted. They push the post using their tusks before stepping on it to make way,” Mr Mwangi said.

In other parts of the forest where a road cuts through, the elephants have learnt to avoid the electrified fence and walk along the road to freedom.

To cure this, Rhino Ark has introduced short fences with live wires poking out towards the forest to have an elephant-proof fence.

Conservationists are also installing elephant grids – a culvert with rollers – that bars elephants from evading the fence by walking on the road.

“The elephant grids have been tried and tested in the Aberdares for more than a decade. We are installing them along the Meru-Ruiri road. Four others will be constructed along the Meru-Nanyuki road, as well as on the Nkunga-Kiirua road,” Mr Mwangi said.

Also in the works is a Sh25 million animal underpass near the Meru ASK showground that will ensure safe passage of animals between the lower and upper parts of the Imenti forest.