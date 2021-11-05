Elephant grids installed along the Meru-Ruiri road that cuts through the lower Imenti forest. The elephant grids are meant to bar elephants from walking along the road into farms.

| David Muchui | Nation Media Group

Meru

Prime

Jumbos outsmart conservationists in Meru

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

In the upmarket residential suburb of Kithoka, about six kilometres from Meru town, a battle of wits between residents, conservationists and elephants rages on.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.