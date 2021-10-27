IEBC sets new date for Kiagu by-election

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set a new date for Meru County’s Kiagu Ward by-election after the High Court in Nairobi restored Chama Cha kazi candidate Milton Mwenda.

In a special gazette notice, IEBC says the by-election will be held on December 16, 2021. The campaigns will officially kick off on November 1 and stop on December 13.

Last week, Justice James Makau of the High Court overturned a decision by the Commission to disqualify Mr Mwenda on grounds that he had not resigned from the Meru County Assembly.

Chama Cha Kazi associated with Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria and Mr Mwenda moved to the high court after IEBC ruled in favour of a complaint filed by Mr Salesio Thuranira, who is the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) coordinator in South Imenti, Meru County.

In the new directive, IEBC requires political parties and independent candidates to submit the names of their agents on or before December 2.

“The registration and revision of the register of voters for the said electoral area is suspended until December 29, 2021,” The gazette notice reads in part.

After the judgment, IEBC and Mr Thuranira said they would appeal the high court decision.

The by-election has attracted 10 other candidates including Ms Scholastica Mwendwa of Party of Democratic Unity (PDU), Joseph Mwangi (Democratic Party, DP), Patrick Kamanda (Chama cha Uzalendo, CCU), Philip Micheni (Peoples’ Party of Kenya, PPK) and Nabea Kinyua of Ford Kenya.

Others are Simon Kiambi (UDA), Samson Magambo (Jubilee Party), Richard Mwangi (Republican Liberty Party, RLP), Haron Kaburu (Maendeleo Chap Chap, MCC) and Douglas Bundi (Safina).