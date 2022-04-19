I listened to the 'ground', MC Jessy says as he goes independent

Media personality Jasper Muthomi (MC Jessy) has ditched Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance party.

He has declared that he will contest for the Imenti South parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the August 9 General Election

Mr Muthomi stepped down in favour of businessman Mwiti Kathara on April 13 in a highly publicised event at the Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence.

However, on Monday, Mr Muthomi said after careful consideration, he had decided to vie for the seat as an independent candidate.

He promised to support DP Ruto and campaign for him as he seeks to become Kenya’s fifth president.

“Sent like an arrow from a mighty man’s hand, we keep going…Bado Tuko kwa race. (We are still in the race) Let’s do this South Imenti on August 9,” MC Jessy posted on his Facebook wall.

“Thank you my Boss HE The Deputy President Dr William Ruto for your counsel, my support for you remains intact!!!!”

Mr Muthomi will now face Mr Kathara and Dr Shadrack Mwiti of Jubilee (Azimio La Umoja) as each seeks to replace the current MP Kathuri Murungi who will vie for the Senate seat on a UDA ticket.

Reached for a comment, Mr Murungi said the party respected MC Jessy’s decision and wished him well.