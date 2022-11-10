How a group conned Meru residents of Sh21 million using NGO’s name

Earlier this year, a group of people arrived in Meru and rented an office on Mikinduri road in Thimangiri, a residential area about four kilometres east of Meru town.

They secured a gated residential house and set up an office in the name of Safe Crane International, a duly registered non-governmental organization (NGO) that operates in Nairobi and Kiambu.

Safe Crane International says on its website that it supports child-bearing women, children and vulnerable groups and helps the poor small-scale farmers raise productivity.

But the office is now in the middle of a major fraud case affecting dozens of traders.

Three suspects were charged with 17 counts of obtaining goods by false pretence and pretending to be agents of Safe Crane International.

They are accused of defrauding several traders of goods and services worth about Sh21 million in what investigators call a well-orchestrated con game.

Court documents show that the suspects had promised to pay suppliers within two weeks and operated between August 20 and early September before closing shop.

Kennedy Kinyanjui, Lydia Nyawira and Patrick Muchai were arraigned before Senior Resident Magistrate Evans Mbicha on October 28 and were released on a Sh5 million bond each or in default be remanded.

Calling for stringent bond terms, prosecutors told the court that the suspects were traced by the DCI to separate locations in Kiambu after they closed their ‘office’ in Meru in early September. Another suspect is still at large.

Prosecutors also argued that Safe Crane International had denied that it had staff or was setting up an office in Meru.

On Thursday, the three suspects appeared before Chief Magistrate Dominica Nyambu for a pretrial hearing and denied all the 17 counts.

The suspects had approached several traders to supply items including electronics, food, internet services and stationery, said Imenti North Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss Jamlick Kithinji.

“After setting up the office in a well-secured residential compound, they started sourcing for suppliers, claiming that the items were meant for distribution to the poor,” Mr Kithinji said.

“The suspects issued LPOs to various suppliers and were promising up to 100 percent profit. Many traders fell for the juicy deal and supplied. Some were partly paid.”

Appealing to resist

Some traders who spoke to the media said the ‘NGO office’ and the deal were too appealing to resist.

They smelt a rat when the purported NGO failed to pay them in two weeks as promised – and weeks turned into a month.

“When we went to the office to inquire, the security officer told us the officers had gone for training in Nairobi. After several failed attempts, we had to report to the police,” said one affected trader.

DCI investigators swung into action, laid their dragnet and tracked down the suspects to their hideouts.

One trader was defrauded of goods worth more than Sh2 million, while several others supplied goods worth about Sh1 million.