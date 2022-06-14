Hope for locals as tournament set to start

The second edition of the Meru Governor’s Cup is set to resume Thursday, two months after the Sh20 million tournament was suspended due to lack of funds.

A total of 450 teams took part in the knockout stages before it came to an abrupt stop at the ward level early April following delay by the National Treasury to release funds to counties.

Yesterday, local FKF branch sent invitation to the teams that finished in the top three positions in the 45 wards for cash award and uniform issuance, sparking hope of resumption.

The letter signed by branch Secretary General Alex Muriuki advises teams to send 15 players each for the ceremony that will take place at newly completed Kinoru stadium.

Overall winners of the tournament that is slated to take two months will take home Sh500,000, first runners will collect Sh300,000 while third placed team will be awarded Sh100,000.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said the Sh20 Million tournament is meant to identify and nurture talents at the grassroots in the 45 wards.

Apart from the grand prize, winners in ward and sub-county levels will receive jerseys and cash awards to motivate the participating teams.

Winners at the ward level will receive Sh50,000 while position two will get Sh30,000 while second runners up would receive Sh10,000.

They will then proceed to sub-county level where podium finishers will win Sh100,000, Sh50,000 and Sh30,000 respectively.

Speaking during the launch, Murungi had expressed optimism that the tournament’s finals would be played in June at Kinoru Stadium, which has been closed for renovations since 2016.

“This is the biggest football tournament seen in the history of Meru. We want to embark on talent search and possibly form a county team. I would like to see our clubs playing at the national level and use Kinoru as their home ground,” he said.

Murungi noted that the tournament was supposed to be played last year but was shelved due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deputy Governor Titus Ntuchiu who is also the Finance executive said the devolved unit was always committed to ensuring sports got enough funding for various activities.

“I am happy that our youth have been patient. I know you were promised this but you have not made noise,” said Ntuchiu.