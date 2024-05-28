High Court in Meru suspends Muguka ban in Mombasa, Kilifi counties

The Mombasa and Kilifi governors were dealt a big blow after the Meru High Court stopped them from implementing their executive orders which banned the sale and transportation of Muguka in their regions. The case was heard on Tuesday, May 28.

The move followed the application by Kutherema Muguka Sacco and Embu County Assembly which sought conservatory orders to bar the two governors from enforcing the ban imposed on Muguka trade.

Justice Lucy Njuguna issued the conservatory orders, restraining the respondents or their agents from interfering with the Muguka trade at the coast.

She said the Court was satisfied that the application should be treated with the urgency it deserved.

She ruled that the executive orders issued on May, 22 should be shelved until July 8 when the suit will be heard interpartes.

The Judge directed that the governors be served with conservatory order papers within seven days.

Following the directive Muguka farmers celebrated, saying justice had been done.

"We welcome the conservatory orders, it is a win on our side," one of the farmers said at Muraru Muguka Market in Mbeere South.

Earlier the farmers had lamented that the move had messed up their business and vowed to fight until the Mombasa Governor Abduliswamad Sharif Nassir and his Kilifi counterpart revoked the ban.

Meanwhile, Governors from Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita-Taveta have agreed to take part in talks led by the Agriculture Ministry on the trade of muguka.

This was after a phone call with President William Ruto, State House said.

“President William Ruto on Tuesday had a phone conversation with Governors of Mombasa, Kilifi and Taita-Taveta counties on their concerns in the sale of muguka. The three Governors agreed to participate in a meeting of stakeholders to be convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock this week,” said a statement posted on the President’s social media platforms.

The call was a follow-up to a session on Monday between President Ruto and the leadership of Embu County led by the Governor.

“We agreed subsequently to convene a meeting of political leaders of the affected Counties next week,” explained the President.

One kilogramme of Muguka is sold between Sh300 and Sh600 and farmers have been making a kill out of its farming.