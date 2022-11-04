High alert in Meru following cholera outbreak

Meru County is on high alert after two cases of cholera were confirmed on Thursday.

Health acting Chief Officer, Dr Joseph Wahome, said the two cases were identified out of eight suspected cases.

He said the two patients, who had travelled from Nairobi to Meru town, were in stable condition.

"The general public is advised to take prevention and control measures that include proper use of clean toilets, handwashing using soap and running water, proper cooking of foods, thorough cleaning of fruits and vegetables as well as consumption of safe water (boiled or chlorinated)," Dr Wahome stated.

The health department has also warned residents against hawking of food.

"All food premises must comply to all stipulated health regulations. Anyone experiencing sudden onset of diarrhoea, vomiting and dehydration should visit the nearest health facility immediately," he added.

Two weeks ago, the Ministry of Health issued a cholera alert following confirmation of 61 cases across six counties.

The outbreak which originated from Kiambu spread to Nairobi, Murang'a, Kajiado and Uasin Gishu counties.