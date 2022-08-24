Health unions want Senate to audit devolved funds

Health workers in Meru want the next Senate to audit the disbursement of funds to county governments to avert delays in payment of salaries and other bills.

A number of counties have been hit by cash crunch with some governors threatening to shut down services due to lack of money.

Addressing journalists in Meru, Meru health workers’ unions officials decried poor handling of county staff welfare in the last five years.

While lauding the election of Kawira Mwangaza as the Meru governor, the union officials led by Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) Eastern chairman Dennis Mugambi expressed confidence that the labour issues affecting the health sector would be addressed.

Kenya Union of Clinical Officers branch secretary Moses Baiyenia said the unpredictable payment of salaries had badly demoralized health workers.

“For the last five years, it appeared like the payment of salaries was determined by the governors. We urge senators to look into laws and policies to ensure there is stability in human resource management,” Mr Baiyenia said.

He said county workers also experience salary delays during the transition, creating an impression that devolved units go for a break during elections.

“The Senate should prioritise this issue and also ensure the supply of drugs to hospitals is addressed once and for all. Cases where hospitals go without drugs are very rampant,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Union of Nurses (Knun) Meru branch chairman Mugambi Bakari welcomed the election of Governor Mwangaza saying the union hoped to end labour disputes that have marked the last five years.

“We thank the people of Meru for electing a new governor because the past regime had failed to address the healthcare issues. We look forward to fruitful deliberations with the new administration for efficient service delivery,” Mr Bakari said.