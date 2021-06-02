Kiraitu Murungi
File | Nation Media Group

Meru

Prime

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi signals he’ll leave Jubilee

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi and a Jubilee official in the county have indicated they will sever links with the party.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Uhuru singles out dialysis machines, renal units as Jubilee success

  2. Manhunt after weapons found at Judiciary officer's home

  3. PRIME Breakthrough in Shantel murder case

  4. Anglican Church disowns 'Holy Spirit wedding'

  5. PRIME Kiraitu Murungi flees Jubilee

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.