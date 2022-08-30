Governor Kawira Mwangaza makes changes to Meru revenue board

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has announced changes in the Meru County Revenue Board in what she said is an effort to seal corruption loopholes.

In a press release, the governor appointed Mr Francis Mungai as the new revenue board general manager, replacing Mr John Ntoiti who has served for the last four years.

In 2020, Mr Ntoiti was involved in an altercation with Ms Mwangaza, then woman representative, after revenue officers stormed her business premises over unpaid dues.

Meru Revenue Board accused Ms Mwangaza’s Baite TV of failing to pay Single Business Permit, land rates and TV mast charges amounting to Sh509,000 since 2016.

However, Ms Mwangaza denied owing a cent to the county, arguing that she was asked to pay for a Safaricom communication mast.

Mr Ntoiti said the enforcement officers were on orders to arrest Mr Murega Baicu, the governor’s husband.

Ms Mwangaza, who has pledged to end rampant corruption in the devolved government, also ordered that all items confiscated over unpaid revenue be released to their owners.

“To prevent corruption, all revenue payments must have a receipt. I request business people to confirm that the amount paid is equal to what is indicated in the receipts,” the governor directed.

To enhance the war on corruption, Governor Mwangaza said her administration would introduce suggestion boxes in all county offices.

She also banned the collection of revenue from traders past 4 pm except for cess collection on the roads.

“I have also directed the revenue officers to ensure revenue is charged depending on the sizes of businesses,” she stated.

The governor also extended the period for the submission of documents for prequalification of contractors and suppliers to September 30.

“The extension will give time for more business owners to apply. I encourage women, youth and people with disabilities to apply to create diversity and ensure more people benefit,” she said.