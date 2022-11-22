Governor Kawira Mwangaza faces ouster bid 90 days after taking office

The Meru County Assembly is set to consider a motion of impeachment against Governor Kawira Mwangaza today morning.

Abogeta West MCA Dennis Kiogora, who is also the minority chief whip, cites the governor for gross violation of the constitution, gross violation of various national and county laws, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

The impeachment motion is backed by signatures of 67 out of 69 MCAs.

"The governor has engaged in multiple discreditable acts...The discreditable acts have exposed the office of the governor, the Assembly and its leadership and the people of Meru County, to national shame, embarrassment ridicule and disrepute." Mr Kiogora states.

Besides violating the constitution, governor Mwangaza is accused of flouting 10 national and county laws including Public Officers Ethics Act, County Governments Act, Meru Youth Service Act, Public Appointments (County Assemblies Approval ) Act, and Fair Administrative Actions Act.

Others are the Employment Act, Leadership and Integrity Act, County Assemblies Powers and Privileges Act, Public Finance Management Act and Meru County Retention and Enhancement Fund Act.

Mr Kiogora argues that the actions of the governor have created a toxic environment "in which the governor cannot be relied upon to work harmoniously with staff and elected leaders... "

"The governor's continued stay in office under the prevailing toxic environment will inevitably undermine effective and efficient service delivery and thus hurt the interests of the people." the MCA adds.

Specifically, governor Mwangaza is accused of appointing her husband as Meru Youth Service Patron and to a non-existent position of hustlers ambassador without following the law.

She is also accused of appointing five unqualified persons to hold county offices without a transparent recruitment process.

The governor is also on the spot for making roadside appointment of workers in violation of the constitution and county governments Act.

Ms Mwangaza is also accused of directing ward and subcounty administrators to usurp the functions and mandate of the County Public Service Board.

Further, the motion cites illegal dismissal of four heads of county autonomous bodies before the end of their contract.

She is accused of "violating a court order forbidding her and the executive from dismissing the four, locking them out of office, declaring and swearing at a public rally at Mitunguu, that they would defy court orders issued in favour of the county workers, bringing administration of justice into disrepute and usurping and trashing exclusive mandates of the county public service board."

The governor is also being impeached for falsely accusing MCAs of operating like a cartel, corruption, greed and blackmail.

She is also accused of vilifying and bullying other leaders.

Ms Mwangaza's spat with the Catholic Church where she cited it for irregularly acquiring the Meru Youth Service (MYS) Training Centre land has also been cited in the motion.

Governor Mwangaza had faulted the leasing of the facility to MYS arguing that it sits on public land.

The governor is also in trouble for 'inciting the public against Senator Kathuri Murungi and Agriculture CS Mithika Linturi and falsely accusing them of demanding a share of the county government appointments.'

On Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi, the governor is in trouble for "falsely accusing the MP of demanding that his wife be appointed in the executive and pre-qualification of 12 companies for county tenders as well as presentation of fake pending bills."

Last month's failed address of the assembly has also been dragged into the motion with the governor cited for forceful entry and organising violent demonstrations against MCAs.

Other grounds include violation of the public finance management act by directing the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital to spend at source and waiving medical bills at the hospital against the law.

Ms Mwangaza is further accused of "directing county government officers to advance the interests of Baite TV, a media station owned by her relatives".

The recent move by the governor to reorganize the government after approval of only three executive nominees has also been cited.

The governor has since been served with the motion and is expected to appear before the assembly to defend herself.

Ms Mwangaza who was elected an independent candidate has been engaged in a bitter war with Mcas in an assembly dominated by UDA and Development Empowerment Party Mcas despite the governor aligning herself with President William Ruto.

The governor put a break on Mcas plans to have a Ward Development Fund as was during Governors Peter Munya and Kiraitu Murungi's tenure, irking them.