Gema welcomes Ruto election, lauds Uhuru for peaceful election

The Gema Cultural Association (GCA) has welcomed the election of William Ruto as President and lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for steering the country through a peaceful election.

Led by its chairman, Rev Lawi Imathiu, GCA council members said the handshake between President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga played a big role in ensuring a peaceful election.

“On behalf of the Gema people, we take this opportunity to congratulate the President-elect and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua for their election to the presidency. We promise to support his government …,” Rev Imathiu said at a press conference at the Thiiri Centre in Meru.

He was flanked by the association’s treasurer Peter Munga, co chairman Peter Njenga, former CS Sicily Kariuki, George Muhoho and others.

Rev Imathiu appealed to the President-elect to ensure equitable distribution of development and address the pressing issues of the day.

“We have always maintained that we would support whoever is elected by Kenyans. As a father would do, we expect the President-elect will develop the country equally. All elected leaders should address the issues of drought and the high cost of living that are affecting Kenyans,” he said.

They said that President Kenyatta’s role in a peaceful transition cannot be wished away and lauded Kenyans for maintaining peace during the election period.

Rev Imathiu noted that the country has broken a longstanding tradition of violent elections.

“[We] acknowledge that it is the handshake of 2012 and 2018 which is the foundation of the peace that we currently enjoy. During President Kenyatta’s tenure, Kenya has made tremendous development across all sectors and transitioned into devolution,” he said.

He added: “President Kenyatta will remain a beacon of peace and unity in our country and Africa.”

They also commended Mr Odinga and Martha Karua for accepting the verdict of the Supreme Court that affirmed Dr Ruto’s victory.