Four injured in fight over pasture

Four people were injured following conflict between farmers and herders in Ntukai, Meru County.

The fight follows biting drought in Igembe Central.

The National Drought Management Authority’s (NDMA) early warning bulletin for April 2022 showed pasture in the grazing zones of Meru was estimated to last one month.

NDMA warned the worsening pasture condition would lead to farmer-herder conflicts.

Herders from Igembe North, said to be armed with guns and machetes, have invaded sorghum and pea farms in Nkanga, Kachiû, Malaene, KwaLairang'i and Kîrûyû with hundreds of cattle.

Ntukai Chief Joel Mbilo said four people were injured in the conflict. "Administrators will be holding a public meeting in the area to address the conflict," the chief said.

Residents told journalists on Tuesday that the herders have been attacking and robbing locals who attempt to stop them from grazing their cattle on their farms.

"They destroyed our food crops and attacked us anytime we tried to question them. Seven people have been attacked and injured. We are now living in fear of the heartless herders. The government should come to our rescue," said Ms Florida Makena.

Ms Monica Kang'ondu said the herders invaded the area two days ago.

"We are shocked that despite the injuring of several people, no police officer has showed up. We need security because our lives are in danger," Ms Kang'ondu said.

Mr John Muroki said the herders had threatened to set their homes on fire. "We are aware that their intention is to ensure no one is here to prevent them from grazing in the farms," he said.

Mr Ibrahim Ithalie said farmers were banking on drought-resistant peas for food but herders were destroying everything.