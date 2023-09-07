Former North Imenti MP Silas Muriuki dies at 74

Former North Imenti MP Silas Muriuki is dead. Muriuki died on Wednesday after a long illness.

According to his family, Muriuki, who was also a former Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) official in Meru, was receiving treatment at the MP Shah Hospital in Nairobi.

A former teacher and renowned trade unionist, Muriuki, who died at the age of 74, served as Knut's general secretary from 1986 to 2001. He retired as a teacher in 2003.

His leadership in Knut began in 1974 when he joined the union as a branch executive committee member.

Muriuki also took part in elective politics in the 1990s when he ran against the self-proclaimed king of Meru politics, Jackson Angaine.

The Muriuki defeated the late former Finance Minister David Mwiraria in the 2013 elections, winning a five-year term as MP. He later lost to the current MP Rahim Dawood in the 2017 elections.

Last year, Muriuki retired from elective politics and instead supported his daughter Carol Muriuki, who came second in the parliamentary race.

He also served as chairman of the board of trustees of the Kenya Methodist University.

Meru leaders eulogised the late Muriuki as a fearless and development-oriented political leader.

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza said the former MP would be remembered for his contribution to the education sector.

"His consistent commitment to creating an enabling environment for learning and empowering the voiceless is commendable and will forever be remembered," she said.

Former Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi said, "Hon Muriuki was a fearless independent leader who challenged the 'King of Meru' Jackson Angaine in a titanic political battle for North Imenti. He will always be hailed as one of Meru's greatest leaders.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi remembered Muriuki as "a gallant servant of the people who left an indelible mark wherever he went".