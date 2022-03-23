Fire burns 6,500 acres of moorland in Mt Kenya Forest

A raging fire has destroyed more than 6,500 acres of moorland in the Marania section of the Mt Kenya Forest.

According to Kenya Forest Service (KFS) Meru Ecosystem Conservator John Njoroge, the fire, which broke out over the weekend, was spreading fast due to hot weather and strong winds.

He said despite the deployment of firefighters from KFS, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Defence Forces, Mt Kenya Trust, Rhino Ark and the neighbouring community, the fire was still advancing.

“We suspect the fire was started by arsonists or honey harvesters. The fire has been unmanageable due to the strong winds. Currently, the fire line is about 15 kilometres long,” Mr Njoroge said, adding that two choppers were helping in efforts to put out the fire.

Rough terrain

He noted that the difficult terrain was also making it hard for the firefighters to contain the inferno.

According to Mt Kenya Trust CEO Susie Weeks, the dry moorland had also made the fire to spread fast and that it keeps reigniting after being put out.

“The situation is out of control. The firefighters are overwhelmed because we have been handling fires in Mt Kenya and Aberdares in the last 10 days. It is an emergency,” said Ms Weeks.

She said there was suspicion that some criminals were deliberately lighting the fires in the moorland.