Family wants kin’s death at police post in Meru probed

A family in Meru has called for investigations after their kin allegedly died by suicide inside a police cell at Ntakira Police Post, Imenti North.

Police said Kenneth Ooko Ongiri hanged himself from the cell ventilation grills using a sweater after he was arrested on suspicion of stealing and obtaining by false pretense.

The station police boss, corporal Stephen Muchai reported that the body of the 32-year old welder was found hanging from the bars on Saturday morning after his arrest on Friday evening.

However, his family dismissed the allegation that Ongiri committed suicide and pointed an accusing finger at the police.

His uncle, Peter Obado said they suspected foul play since the body of the deceased showed signs of bleeding from mouth and nose yet he was in good health when he was arrested.

He said the father of three did not have suicidal thoughts and had been discussing plans to settle the row surrounding the alleged debt and his future endeavours.

“When I heard that he had committed suicide inside the police cell I doubted the narrative because I knew him well. He had discussed the issue of the alleged debt which is work related and it did not bother him.

“It looks like he was beaten up because he is bleeding from the mouth and nose. As a family, we are demanding an explanation over what happened,” said Mr Obado.

Yesterday, the family visited Meru Level V Hospital mortuary where the body is being preserved.

Mr Obado said the body still had a black sweater that was around his neck with the apparent signs of bleeding through the nose and the mouth.