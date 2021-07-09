Headless body found in Meru is missing boda boda rider

A body found in Tigania East, Meru, has been identified as missing boda boda rider Julius Mwenda.

The disappearance of the 29-year old man, who hails from Kandebene village, had been reported at the Isiolo police station on June 22, 12 days after he went missing.

The victim's elder brother, Joseph Karuma, said he identified the body collected at Mati Anduui, as belonging to his kin.

“When the police at Muthara showed me the trousers and the shoes, I identified them since one of the shoes had a tear that I recognised.

“His right leg has a scar and I spotted it. The head had decayed and one could not identify the face. However, his dental formula is similar to mine and that of my father,” said Mr Karuma, who is a pastor.

Tigania East police boss Peter Karanja confirmed that fingerprints search at the national registration bureau confirmed the identify of the victim.

Police have also recorded a statement from one of the people believed to have been the last to see the deceased alive and regarded as a person of interest.

Speaking at home as burial preparations began, Pastor Karuma said he had bought his brother a new motorcycle just five days before his brutal murder.

The victim had been spotted on June 10 ferrying two men from Muriri to Isiolo in the morning, and was last seen at Kandebene market with two pillion passengers as he made a return journey in the evening.

It is not clear whether it was the same passengers but it is believed they headed to the spot where his headless body was spotted by people going to fetch water on June 11.

“He was speeding near the market and waved at another brother. He was not wearing a jacket or helmet. That is the last time he was seen alive,” said Pastor Karuma.

Search for greener pastures

The family says they never related the news of the headless body found within their area, with the failure by their kin to return home because it was not unusual for him to be away from home for a long time.

His father, M’Elong’i Akile, 75, said he had reportedly been informed that his son was secretly planning to flee to Wajir with the motorcycle in search of greener pastures.

Mzee Akile, whose sight is failing, said the death of his last born had dealt a blow to the family since the man was unmarried.

Mzee M'Elong'i Akile whose son was brutally murdered and his headless body dumped about 20 kilometres away from the head. Photo credit: Charles Wanyoro | Nation Media Group

He said they had received information from someone identified as Richard, that the two passengers who had been ferried by Mwenda were known.

The father also raised concern over conflicting information they received from one of their son's friends, with one saying that he had sent him to ferry a bridal party to Maua on the day the body was found.

“They were saying they had seen him only for us to realise that he had been dead… The police should visit the place he was staying and also investigate the source of a blanket found near the scene,” Mzee Akile appealed.

Sociable man

Yesterday, Pastor Karuma said they feared for their lives since he had informed the police names of people he thought should be investigated.

“We feel that our lives could be in danger owing to the way our brother was killed, another person could be killed. The brutal killing and dumping of the head many kilometers away is heartbreaking.

“This must have been executed in Isiolo town by young men who are ready to kill just to get a motorcycle. I wish they knew the effect their action had on the family, they would just return it and come clean because it will haunt them,” cried Pastor Karuma.

Burial arrangements are ongoing and residents from the semi arid area have appealed to the Meru government to waive some bills to enable them bury the victim.

Pastor Joshua Kiunga, who is mobilising resources, said they required at least Sh100,000 and so far they have managed to raise Sh10,000.

“Before the body was identified, it had taken about three weeks and the bills accumulated. The victim was a good man in the society and we require support to give him a decent send off,” he appealed.