Drama as police 'detain' Governor Mwangaza at banned Okolea meeting

Drama ensued as Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza was 'detained' and bundled into a police vehicle while distributing dairy cows in the county.

Ms Mwangaza is currently in a police vehicle at Ruiga, Imenti Central.

The governor is said to have been arrested for attending 'Okolea' meetings, which have been banned by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki.

Last month, chaos erupted in Igembe South where Ms Mwangaza was holding her 'Okolea' programme, where several people were injured and a cow she had gone to donate to a needy resident was slaughtered.

This prompted Prof Kindiki to ban the programme's activities, saying they had proved divisive.

The Okolea programme is used by Ms Mwangaza to donate items to the needy.